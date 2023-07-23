Santa Fe Community College’s Continuing Education program announced a partnership with the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado in Tesuque that will allow the school to offer classes on hotel property.
Registration for classes is now open along with more than 150 offerings in SFCC’s Fall Continuing Education Schedule now available online. Print copies are available in the racks at Santa Fe Community College, the Santa Fe Higher Education Center and around town. Visit sfcc.edu/ce for tips on registering and to view the variety of offerings available in-person and online for personal enrichment or to develop professional skills.
Classes include: Ancient Sky-watchers, an introduction; Drawing Magic; and 19th Century New Mexico History.
“These classes will offer a chance for personal enrichment in a magnificent setting," SFCC director of Continuing Education Nicholas “Nick” Wernicki said.
Woo's grant from the U.S. Department of Education totals $133,046. The project, “Open Online Course Design for Enhancing Cultural Awareness and Diversity,” will allow 12 ENMU “Fulbrighters” to travel to Korea in June 2024 to participate firsthand with diversity course materials.
Luna Community College receives PNM grant
PNM Resources Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Luna Community College Education Department.
The foundation awarded $700,000 in grants to 44 nonprofits that have demonstrated a commitment to important issues around education, inclusion, the environment and community vitality.
Luna’s grant will allow it to create a model classroom for early childhood and teacher education students to gain hands-on experience during their time at the Las Vegas, N.M. school.