SFCC partners with Four Seasons Rancho Encantado

Santa Fe Community College’s Continuing Education program announced a partnership with the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado in Tesuque that will allow the school to offer classes on hotel property.

Registration for classes is now open along with more than 150 offerings in SFCC’s Fall Continuing Education Schedule now available online. Print copies are available in the racks at Santa Fe Community College, the Santa Fe Higher Education Center and around town. Visit sfcc.edu/ce for tips on registering and to view the variety of offerings available in-person and online for personal enrichment or to develop professional skills.

