Santa Fe public schools to host job fair at Santa Fe High
Santa Fe Public Schools will host a job fair for educators from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Fe High School’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
The district is searching for teachers and substitutes, and will provide information on alternative licensure programs. For more details, visit sfps.info/jobs.
Residents invited to weigh in on proposed charter school
The Public Education Commission will host a virtual public hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday for residents to weigh in on a charter school application for THRIVE Community School in Santa Fe.
The proposed charter school would serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The commission is expected to vote on the application in August. To attend the public hearing, visit bit.ly/3itNvLA.
El Dorado Community School gets new principal
Angelique Armijo-Ortiz has been named principal of El Dorado Community School.
A Santa Fe native, Armijo-Ortiz has been assistant principal at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School since 2019.
She succeeds Anne Darnton, who is taking a leave of absence.
Armijo-Ortiz will meet and talk with parents and students at 6 p.m. July 26 at the school.
Former N.M. Head Start president to oversee Early Childhood Education and Care Department programs
The Early Childhood Education and Care Department has hired Sandy Trujillo-Medina to oversee home-based care, child care centers, preschools, assistance programs for families and nutrition programs.
Before joining the state agency, Trujillo-Medina worked for Youth Development Inc. in Albuquerque and served as president of the New Mexico Head Start Association.
