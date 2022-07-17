Amy Page at Moriarty High School received a national award last month for her work as a history teacher, from the National History Day program.
Page received the 2022 Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year for the Senior Division of the National History Day Contest. The internationally competitive award comes with a $10,000 cash prize, and is meant to recognize social studies teachers who use creative techniques in the classroom to help students "make exciting discoveries about the past."
Established in 1974, the National History Day Contest calls on students to conduct original research on a historical topic of interest, and present their findings in a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or online format.
In New Mexico, History Day is open to elementary through high school students across the state, and is organized by the New Mexico Humanities Council.
The Santa Fe Board of Education will close its application submission period for the District 4 board member position at noon Monday.
The call for applications follows the June 20 resignation of Rudy Garcia, who previously represented District 4 on the city's south side.
The new board member will represent Capital High School, Cesar Chavez and Nina Otero community schools, Ortiz Middle School, Nye Early Childhood Center and Ramirez Thomas and Sweeney elementary schools. Current district boundaries include I-25, Richards Avenue, Rodeo Road, Lopez Lane, Agua Fria Street, Jemez Road, Airport Road and the Santa Fe River.
The school board is currently undergoing a redistricting process, which could change those boundaries in the future.
Applicants must complete an application and include a letter of interest, a résumé and certified documentation of voter registration or voter card to prove residency.
Some application materials will be made available for public feedback.
Selected candidates will interview publicly at 5 p.m. on July 26 in the Santa Fe Public Schools boardroom, 610 Alta Vista St. The board will either vote on a new member that day, or on Aug. 2.