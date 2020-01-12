Raul Midón to play benefit for Santa Fe PrepGrammy-nominated guitarist Raul Midón will play a concert at The Lensic Performing Arts Center on Feb. 5 at 7:30 pm to benefit Breakthrough Santa Fe and tuition assistance at Santa Fe Prep, his alma mater.
Tickets are available through the Lensic.
Showcase for N.M. students’ climate change solutionsThe Climate Innovation Challenge student showcase will take place Jan. 18 at Bosque School at 4000 Bosque School Road in Albuquerque from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students produced three-minute videos or presentations that evaluate a specific climate vulnerability or impact and present a creative adaptation solution.
The submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges for awards at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Arthur Paul Martinez Memorial ScholarshipThe Arthur Paul Martinez Memorial Scholarship, named after a 1981 Santa Fe High graduate who passed away in January 2018, is a one-time, $3,500 award to a Santa Fe High School senior who is a Hispanic male, has at least a 3.0 GPA, is an active four-year member of a team sport with one year minimum on varsity, and can provide proof of acceptance as a full-time student into a two- or four-year college program.
Applications are due by Feb. 1, to TheArthurPMartinezScholarship@gmail.com, and must also include a short essay that describes career goals, obstacles or challenges faced and how they were overcome, plus volunteer work and community service.
Also requested within the essay is why the applicant should be chosen for the scholarship.
Additionally, the application should also include three letters of recommendation from a coach, academic figure or mentor and community member or volunteer coordinator.
Sign up for SFCC classes at convenient Midtown locationSanta Fe Community College will offer a special one-day Midtown Campus Registration Fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road.
College staff members will be on hand to help people sign up for spring classes, which begin on Jan. 21.
Prospective students should bring along a photo ID to start the process.
