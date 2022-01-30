Down payment assistance for educators
Local nonprofit Homewise announced a partnership with Santa Fe Public Schools on Thursday that will offer up to $40,000 to eligible district educators who are looking to buy homes in the city.
The program is funded at $400,000, according to Homewise. The funds come from an anonymous donor who made a contribution to Homewise in honor of Jing Lyman, who was first lady at Stanford University in the 1970s and helped establish the university’s gender research institute. A news release from Homewise states Lyman was a “fierce advocate” for affordable housing.
The contribution establishes a new Jing Lyman Educator Down Payment Assistant fund within Homewise.
Applicants sought for Waldorf Scholarship
Eighth graders interested in attending Santa Fe Waldorf School next year are still eligible to apply for the Renaissance Scholarship, which covers tuition all through high school.
The scholarship is valued at more than $80,000, according to a recent news release from the school, and was created to cover educational costs for local students who would not otherwise be able to afford a private school education.
Applicants must be incoming freshmen for the 2022-23 school year and be new to Waldorf-style education. Applications and more details are available at santafewaldorf.org/scholarships. Applications are due by March 15. Recipients will be announced April 1.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.