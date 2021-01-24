Apply for SFPS transfer lotterySanta Fe Public Schools is accepting applications for interzone transfers lottery for students from kindergarten through 12th grade until Feb. 14.
The district’s interzone transfer system allows students to enroll in schools outside their neighborhood zone, and the lottery will be held Feb. 24. Parents of students who wish to be granted an interzone transfer can find the application at sfps.info. Any applications received after Feb. 14 will not be included in the lottery and placed on a waiting list in the order they were received.
Luna Community College president honored
Kenneth Patterson, the interim president of Luna Community College, earned the Minority Advocacy Ward from the Walk With Me Foundation on Jan. 18, the college announced. The foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on the preservation of culture through the arts.
Dr. Terrance Brown, the Walk With Me executive director, said in a news release the honor is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated “a commitment to the advancement of equity and accessibility for all learners, especially those in marginalized minority populations.”
Brown said Patterson made notable achievements while expanding beneficial educational and career opportunities for African American students and students within a predominantly Hispanic community. He noted Patterson has made presentations to high school students advocating higher education and persistence in pursuing educational and career goals, while also engaging in community involvement and activism to elevate the issues of minority communities in public view and discourse.
“He has consistently advocated for disenfranchised populations and continues to do so throughout his career, both on an institutional as well as on an individual basis,” Brown said in a resolution of appreciation marking the award.
Patterson has served as interim president of the college since June 2020.
IAIA earns $500K grant from NBC-backed program
The Institute for American Indian Arts was one of 17 colleges and universities selected to be a part of the NBCU Academy, a journalism training and development program created by NBCUniversal News Group.
IAIA will receive $500,000 in grant money from the program over two years.
The organization announced its initiative on Jan. 14, which offers on-campus training and education to universities and community colleges across the country. The multi-year partnership includes historically black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving schools and colleges with significant populations of people of color. The program also provides funding for accredited journalism programs and scholarships.
“Creating an inclusive culture for journalism that represents the communities we serve is at the very core of what we do,” said NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. “Through NBCU Academy, we have the opportunity to widen our extraordinary legacy by building on-ramps for a talented generation of journalists and storytellers who — for so long — may have been overlooked.”
NBCU Academy will invest a total of $6.5 million in the program, which includes $3.5 million in scholarships over the next two years.
