Education department launches hotline
Students and staff members can now report instances of school-based racial bias and discrimination to a hotline launched by the New Mexico Public Education Department last week. The hotline satisfies part of the Black Education Act created by legislation passed in 2021 to improve outcomes for students in New Mexico.
All students and staff members can call the hotline at 505-226-3911, submit reports via email at hotline.bea@gmail.com or complete a form at bit.ly/3nUcPOh.
Callers may be referred to “additional resources” or have their report investigated by the Public Education Department, depending on the situation, according to a news release from the state.
Partnership goal: More teachers in class
A new “2+2” program between Western New Mexico University in Silver City and San Juan College in Farmington is aimed at getting more educators into New Mexico schools.
The program is meant to ease the transition for community college students to WNMU through improved transfer processes and more student support centers.
Through it, education students at San Juan College will be able to attend both schools simultaneously while working at public schools in San Juan County.
The “2+2” program is open to community college students interested in areas including psychology and education. More information on WNMU programs is at wnmu.edu.
School board study session Thursday
The Santa Fe school board will learn more about upcoming redistricting efforts at Santa Fe Public Schools and about COVID-19 safety protocols at a Thursday afternoon study session. The meeting is set to air live at 4 p.m. at bit.ly/344TBy4.
The New Mexican
