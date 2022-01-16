Special education ombud seeking volunteers
New Mexico seeks volunteers from school districts across the state to work with the new Office for Special Education Ombud this month.
Former Volcano Vista High School vice principal Michelle Tregembo was appointed to the ombud position in June and said volunteer opportunities are open to anyone interested.
Volunteers would serve the office’s “watchdog” mission to advocate for students and families navigating the special education system by providing support such as assistance during Individualized Education Plan meetings.
Those interested in getting involved can email Tregembo at michelle.tregembo@state.nm.us.
SFPS Student health centers remain open
While Santa Fe Public Schools switch to remote learning, the teen health centers at Capital and Santa Fe high schools remain open.
Services such as sports physicals, birth control and mental health treatment are available to all teenagers, not just students. To set up an appointment at Santa Fe High, dial 505-467-2439. To set up an appointment at Capital, dial 505-467-1081.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.