Principal lain of El Camino Real academy announces resignation
Principal Jack Lain will leave El Camino Real Academy in June, according to a recent news release from Santa Fe Public Schools.
Lain, who previously taught at Zuni and Cochiti pueblos and at one point served as assistant principal at Capital High School, told administrators he’d like to return to the district in a different capacity “after a year of travel,” according to the news release.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said the district will announce a new principal for the K-8 dual-language school in May.
Film festival hosts free virtual sound design workshop
New Mexico students are invited to learn more about how sound can enhance film during a free virtual workshop hosted by Film Prize Jr. New Mexico.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16, at noon.
Former Skywalker Sound editor Ken Fischer and Oscar-winning sound engineer Gary Rydstrom will lead the event, which includes a question-and-answer portion toward the end.
More information is available at watchbeem.com/cowatch/telling-story-through-sound-with-ken-fischer.
