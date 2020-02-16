School board meetsThe Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 610 Alta Vista St.
Los Alamos transfersLos Alamos Public Schools will open its transfer application for the 2020-21 school year for students who reside outside Los Alamos County at 8 a.m. March 2.
The application will be accessible online at http://laschools.net/home/registration and may be completed on a smartphone or computer.
In addition, the district transfer form will be available March 2 for elementary students who reside in Los Alamos County but wish to transfer to a different school zone.
For more information, please contact Sandra Osborn at 505-663-2228 or
SFCC basketball fundraiserSanta Fe Community College will host a basketball fundraiser April 4-5 in memory of longtime faculty member Gerald Clay. To register for the double-elimination, three-on-three basketball tournament, visit tourneymachine.com. The entrance fee is $120 for a four-person team or $145 for a five-person team. Teams may pay online at https://www.sfcc.edu/
claymemorial/. Cash or check payments can be dropped off at the front desk at the Witter Fitness Education Center or mailed to: SFCC, Attn: Gerald Clay Tournament, 6401 Richards Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87508.
A mandatory team representative meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 1 at the fitness center. Registration includes a shirt and gift bag. Team members must be 16 or older and must sign a liability waiver. Donations without registration are also accepted. Make checks payable to Santa Fe Community College Foundation. Spectators are welcome to support their favorite team free of charge.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Brian Montoya at brian.
montoya1@sfcc.edu or 505-428-1656, or call the fitness center front desk at 505-428-1615.
