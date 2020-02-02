School board meetsThe Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s Educational Services Center at 610 Alta Vista St. The agenda includes an update on the calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
Workshops for reading tutorsReading Quest, a nonprofit, is offering free workshops Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 for tutors and Santa Fe Public Schools teachers serving students who read between a kindergarten and third grade level.
These trainings will focus on growth mindset strategies, reading rules, phonics and multisensory strategies for teaching reading, in addition to providing reading resources and creative strategies and games for teaching reading. Reading Quest offers stipends for SFPS teachers to attend the workshops. For more information and to register: please email readingquestcenter@gmail.com
NMSA productionThe New Mexico School for the Arts vocal division will perform Fiddler on the Roof at James A. Little Theater at the New Mexico School for the Deaf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance ticket reservations are available online at nmschoolforthearts.org/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning at least one hour before the start of each performance.
GED classes at SFCCRegistration for high school equivalency and GED preparation classes at Santa Fe Community College is open for new students through Feb. 17. Classes begin Feb. 24 in Spanish and English. Returning students may register until Feb. 20.
Classes in English are offered in the mornings, afternoons and evenings. Classes conducted in Spanish are offered in the evenings and on Saturdays. Classes prepare students for the state-approved high school equivalency tests — the GED and HiSet.
For information about Adult Education programs, call 505-428-1356.
