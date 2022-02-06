Public Education Department waives educator license fees
People interested in working in schools can apply for licenses and get background checks at no cost, the Public Education Department announced Feb. 1.
When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized an emergency program to get state employees and national guard members into classrooms as substitute teachers last month, the department waived the $50 application fee for all substitute teacher applicants. Now, fees for other jobs, including administrators, educational assistants, counselors and nurses, are waived as well.
More information is available at
Desert Sage Academy leader resigns; appointee begins Feb. 18
Principal Alice Braden, who has led Santa Fe Public School’s online option, Desert Sage Academy, since 2020, is resigning this month.
Friday, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez announced the associate principal for Santa Fe High School’s class of 2022, Michael Granado, will take over for the rest of the school year.
Granado, who has also served in the military, started working as an administrator at Santa Fe High in 2016, where he developed the Student Leadership & Advisory Council and the Senior Mentorship Program. He has a degree from the University of Texas, and graduated from the Texas Women’s University Educational Leadership Program, as well as the United States Sergeants Major Academy in El Paso.
New Mexico State University to offer hospitality certificates
NMSU is offering free certificate programs for people interested in working in tourism, hospitality or food service in New Mexico.
There are two online certificate programs, one in customer service for supervisors and the other in food service, culminating in a New Mexico food-handler certification. Both begin Feb. 28.
Applicants must read and speak English fluently and have internet access, according to NMSU. Applicants must also be at least 16 years old.
Email jhertzma@nmsu.edu for more information.
The New Mexican
