Monte del Sol students win NASA competition
A group of Monte del Sol high schoolers recently were a winning team in the national NASA TechRise Student Challenge. Gabriella Armijo, Nicolas Blea, Kit Kline and Emlee Taylor made up one of 600 teams that submitted a design for an experiment that will collect data autonomously from either a suborbital rocket or a high-altitude balloon.
Now, they are one of 57 teams that will get to perform their experiment with a grant and equipment from NASA.
The students will get to measure ionizing radiation in the upper atmosphere on a high-altitude zero pressure balloon, which will travel hundreds of miles at 70,000 feet for four hours in June, said Monte del Sol high school science teacher Rhonda Crespo.
School board meeting Thursday
The Santa Fe school board is meeting Thursday evening. The board is set to hear a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez, along with a second reading of a policy that would authorize the district to help provide child care for employees and other items.
To submit public comment, the district is asking people to email comments including a first and last name — or to make a request to present live — to public_forum@sfps.k12.nm.us starting Monday, Feb. 28.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.