New Mexico Highlands University To Host Alex Traube photography exhibit
Photos from Santa Fe-based photographer Alex Traube portraying life in Las Vegas, N.M., during the early 1980s will be exhibited at the Highlands Kennedy Gallery.
The exhibit, which runs throughout March, will feature two series from Traube’s time in Las Vegas as an artist in residence at local Robertson High School. Prom Night will feature photos from the 1981 Robertson High School prom, and Las Vegas New Mexico: A Portrait will feature black-and-white panoramic images of the town.
An opening reception for the exhibit is set for 2 to 5 p.m. March 6. Traube will give a lecture at 5:30 p.m. March 25. He’ll host a community workshop at 10 a.m. March 26 on observation and “reading” a photograph, according to a news release from Highlands.
Santa Fe Public Schools receive recognition for bilingual programs
Both Capital High School, where 20 percent of English language learner students participate in a bilingual heritage language program, and El Camino Real Academy, a dual-language K-8 school, recently received Bilingual Multicultural Education Program Excellence awards from the New Mexico Public Education Department, according to a district bulletin published Friday. Sweeney Elementary School, which also has a bilingual program, received recognition.
