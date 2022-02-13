Vaccines Friday at Santa Fe Community College
SFCC will offer a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, including Pfizer shots for kids ages 5-11, in the Jemez rooms on the main campus at 6401 Richards Ave. Find more information at sfcc.edu/event/covid-19-and-flu-
vaccination-clinic.
Free production assistant trainings
Those interested in the film industry can apply for free training — 160 hours’ worth of paid work experience through a program hosted by Santa Fe County, Santa Fe Community College, the Santa Fe Film Office and the Stagecoach Foundation Inc. The Professional Readiness for Technical Careers program will run weekends from Feb. 26–March 27, and will provide training around on-set safety and etiquette and other skills, including an introduction to standard film industry equipment. Participants must be high school graduates or have an equivalent diploma, as well as residents of Santa Fe County. A driver’s license and proof of a COVID-19 vaccine are also required. No experience is needed. Additional information and applications are available at protecsantafe.com.
Santa Fe school board meeting Thursday
The Santa Fe school board is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The board will hear an update from Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez on COVID-19 in schools along with updates from the audit and citizen review committees. The board will also have an initial reading of a new possible policy on child care for employees at the district. Those interested in submitting public comment are asked to email public_forum@sfps.k12.us to ask to present live, or send comments with a first and last name. A link to the agenda is at bit.ly/3HObws7.
Father-focused film fest submissions open
The Kids First program run by the Santa Fe-based Coalition for Quality Children’s Media is teaming with a dad-advocacy group to host a film festival about fathers and father figures that will air virtually on Father’s Day. The theme is “a letter to my father/father figure” and students from first grade through college are eligible to submit 1- to 5-minute short films in MP4 or MOV format starting Monday. Awards include scholarships and cash prizes. More information is at bit.ly/3BpLxF2.
The New Mexican
