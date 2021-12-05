School board meeting Thursday
The Santa Fe school board is set to host a regular virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. The board will hear a presentation on finances and see showcases from Capital High School's orchestra and Gonzales Community School.
To view more items on the agenda, visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KrgwnYTholNSzScDievx9C6w1SUbGk3J.
Public comments for the meeting must be submitted via email between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to public_forum@sfps.k12.nm.us. It must include a first and last name.
College hosts virtual commencement
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center president Lillian Montoya will address fall graduates at Santa Fe Community College at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11
The commencement is available via livestream at youtube.com/watch?v=iXVPmYoZT70 and on SFCVTV-16 on Comcast.
Santa Fe Community College reported 336 graduates are set to receive their credentials Saturday.
ENMU-Roswell commencement Thursday
Roughly 100 graduates are expected to participate in Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell's commencement convocation at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the college's Performing Arts Center on 64 University Blvd. in Roswell.
Alexia Ortiz, a student who will receive a teaching degree, will give the commencement speech.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.