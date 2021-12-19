Schools' winter break lasts through Jan. 3
Santa Fe Public Schools is closed for winter break Monday through Jan. 3.
The Santa Fe Community College campus also is set to be closed Monday through Jan. 3, with spring term classes beginning Jan. 18.
District gets second computer science grant
The district received a $42,000 grant award from the Public Education Department this month. The funds will go toward expanding the district's Computer Science Ready by 2025 program, which seeks to expand computer science education into more classrooms across 23 schools, according to a news release from the district.
Last year, the district received a $25,000 computer science grant from the state.
Learning center earns dyslexia accreditation
A program providing literacy education for teachers at the local learning center is now accredited through the International Dyslexia Association, May Learning Center said Friday in a news release.
The Structured Literacy Specialist program is the only teacher-preparation program in the state to get the accreditation, according to the center.
The program offers courses through a statewide alternative licensure program and directly to school districts.
The May Center for Learning also recently received a $50,000 Daniels Fund grant with Turquoise Trail Charter School, which will go toward improving literacy at the school.
