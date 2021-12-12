‘State of the Schools’ virtual presentation Monday night
Santa Fe Public Schools will host a virtual “State of the Schools” presentation at 6 p.m. Monday at sfps.info.
Waldorf school scholarship open to incoming freshmen
Eighth graders interested in attending Santa Fe Waldorf School next year are eligible to apply for the Renaissance Scholarship, which covers tuition all through high school.
The scholarship is valued at more than $80,000, according to a recent news release from the school, and was created to cover educational costs for local students who would not otherwise be able to afford a private school education.
Applicants must be incoming freshmen for the 2022-23 school year and be new to Waldorf-style education.
Applications and more details are at santafewaldorf.org/scholarships. Applications are due by March 15. Recipients will be announced April 1.
State stakeholder group has openings for students, family
On Saturday, Public Education Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus hosted the first meeting of a 56-person stakeholder group that will provide input to the Public Education Department, help craft policy and advocate for legislation related to education in New Mexico.
The group is made of educators, “civic members,” parents, guardians and students, according to a recent news release from the education department.
The group is still looking for students and family members to fill spots. Applicants from Northern and southwestern New Mexico are encouraged to apply.
Those interested are asked to email community.engagement@state.nm.us.
Applications open for spring, summer tech boot camps at UNM
New Mexico’s “early career and experienced professionals” with minimal technology experience are invited to apply for a series of “tech boot camps” at the University of New Mexico in the spring and summer.
There are three boot camps available:
u Cyber Boot Camp on cybersecurity. Applications due by March 8 for a part-time, 26-week session, and May 2 for a full-time, 12-week session.
u Education DevOps Boot Camp on coding and automation. Applications are due by April 5.
u Data Analytics Boot Camp on data visualization and programming languages, including Python and SQL.
Applicants don’t need to be enrolled in school to be eligible, and financial assistance is available.
More information and registration materials are at bootcamp.unm.edu.
