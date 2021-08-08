Santa Fe School board to receive update on pandemic relief funding
The Santa Fe school board will get an update on the district’s pandemic relief funding Thursday.
There also will be a presentation from the Math Adventures Camp and an update from the teachers’ union.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3CuLcRh.
The board will accept comments from the public, which can be sent to public_forum@sfps.k12.nm.us between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Nonprofit accepts school supply donations for Indigenous students
The nonprofit Partnership with Native Americans is accepting donations for the American Indian Education Fund backpack drive.
The fund will send school supplies and backpacks to Indigenous students at nine schools in New Mexico, the organization said.
To donate, visit bit.ly/3iwfGuj.
