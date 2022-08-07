Food distribution for students of Springer Municipal Schools Monday
The Food Depot will host a free food distribution for the students grades pre-K through 12 at Springer High School at 1401 8th St. in Springer Monday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Both free groceries and free prepared meals will be available, and there is no documentation required for people to receive food.
SFCC has funds for students studying early childhood education
As demand for early childhood educators remains high, Santa Fe Community College is encouraging anyone interested in studying early childhood education to enroll in classes now to become eligible for a stipend of up to $2,000, available after completing a semester of coursework.
There are classes available for both English and Spanish speakers, according to the college. The stipends are made possible through a New Mexico Early Childhood Educator Student Success Grant from the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
Those who already have earned a bachelor's degree in another field can still qualify for the stipend by enrolling in the alternative teacher licensure program for an Early Childhood Teacher Certification, according to SFCC.
Students who declare their major as either an Early Childhood Associate Degree or an Alternative Teacher Licensure in Early Childhood are eligible for $1,500 for the fall and spring terms if they successfully complete six to nine credit hours per term.
Students with the same declared majors can earn $2,000 per term if they complete 10 or more credit hours in their degree plans.
All students must earn a GPA of 2.5 or higher through the semester.
Students who enroll in the APRENDE Pre-Apprenticeship Program, which involves a 150-hour paid internship, are eligible for additional funds. More information is available at www.sfcc.edu/aprende.
More information about studying Early Childhood Education at SFCC is available by contacting SFCC Welcome and Advising Academic Advisor Emily McCarthy via email at emily.mccarthy@sfcc.edu.