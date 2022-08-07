Food distribution for students of Springer Municipal Schools Monday

The Food Depot will host a free food distribution for the students grades pre-K through 12 at Springer High School at 1401 8th St. in Springer Monday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Both free groceries and free prepared meals will be available, and there is no documentation required for people to receive food.

