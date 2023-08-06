Santa Fe Public schools announces school dates, times
Santa Fe Public Schools will welcome students in grades 1-12 back to school on Aug. 15. The first day for pre-K and kindergarten students will be Aug. 17.
Bell times are as follows:
Elementary: 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
K-8 bell time: 7:50 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Middle school bell time at Milagro and Ortiz Middle Schools: 8:35 a.m. to 4 p.m.
High school bell time: 8:35 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.
Elementary and K-8 early release: 1:05 p.m. Friday
Middle school early release: 1:55 p.m. Wednesday
High school early release: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday
Northern New Mexico College, Mesalands Community College sign agreements
Northern New Mexico College and Tucumcari-based Mesalands Community College have entered into agreements that will provide transfer pathways.
In a news release, officials announced Mesalands students who earn associate degrees in selected fields will be able to complete their bachelor's degrees at NNMC.
Mesalands students who earn an associate's degree in Applied Science in Pre-Engineering or Applied Science in Wind Energy Technology can transfer into Northern's Electromechanical Engineering Technology program. Similar pathways are provided in business administration.
SFPS offers workshops for volunteers
Santa Fe Public Schools is offering four in-person workshops to support volunteers who work with students in a public school setting. The conference is hosted by the district and Communities in Schools of New Mexico.
Workshops will take place over two days from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, at Santa Fe Community College's Jemez Rooms. In addition, application and technical support will be provided for new and returning volunteers at 2:30 p.m. both days.
Registration is required no later than Wednesday. For information, contact Sabra Romero, volunteer coordinator, 505-467-2024 or saromero@sfps.k12.nm.us.
Key UNM-Los Alamos building undergoing renovations
Building 6, a key structure at the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos, is undergoing a renovation project. Officials said they aim to have the updates done by the spring semester of 2024.
Meanwhile, UNM-LA is reinstating its ceramics program for the upcoming school year and will launch a brand-new elementary education program with plans to create a credit-bearing offering. A certified nursing assistance program also is being relaunched.
SFHS chamber orchestra honored
Santa Fe High School's Chamber Orchestra was named the 2024 New Mexico All-State Honor Orchestra, selected from among high school orchestra programs statewide.
