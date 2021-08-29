Santa Fe Public School students and staff test positive for COVID-19Eighteen more students and two staff members at Santa Fe Public Schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the district.
Four cases were identified among students at Santa Fe High School, three at Tesuque Elementary, three at Nina Otero Community School, two at El Camino Real Academy and two at Capital High School. Carlos Gilbert Elementary, Gonzales and El Dorado community schools and Milagro Middle School each reported an additional infection.
Two staff members at El Camino Real Academy also tested positive for the virus.
According to the district, contact tracing does not indicate any of the cases originated within schools.
The announcement brings the number of cases identified in the district since the start of August to nearly 60.
Literacy nonprofit will hold free reading support workshopReading Quest, a local literacy nonprofit, will offer a free workshop next month on providing reading support. The program is for tutors, teachers and parents of children who read at a third grade level or lower.
The first part of the workshop is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the second part is set for Sept. 26.
To register, email readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
