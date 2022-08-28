Santa Fe schools break ground on campus renovation
Staff and students at Early College Opportunities High School broke ground on a $21 million campus renovation on Wednesday. The renovation will double classroom space at the trade school on Zia Road, and provide a gym and new, single-entry administrative building for improved school safety and security, according to school district spokesman Cody Dynarski.
"I am excited this construction is getting off the ground," Principal Josh Rhine said in a news release. "This will be a game changer for ECO, letting us increase enrollment, add programming and give students and teachers the spaces they need and deserve.”
The renovation is being paid for by general obligation bonds Santa Fe voters approved in 2017 and 2021.
SFCC to host alpana-making class
Santa Fe Community College's Library and President's Diversity Advisory Committee is presenting two art events in September to teach alpana-making.
Alpana-making is a style of circular ground art from South Asia "in which the art-making process offers a collective experience to the individual viewers and participants gathering around it through the duration of the art form," according to a news release from SFCC announcing the demonstration. "Temporary in nature, traditionally the process of creating this form of circular floor art brings people together to welcome and celebrate special occasions."
SFCC art instructor Sudeshna Sengupta will be teaching the classes, which are being presented both as an online lecture and a live demonstration.
“This circular art-making event at SFCC hopes to mark and symbolize the coming together of our campus community at the beginning of this school year," said Shalimar Krebs, co-chair of the advisory committee and associate dean of the SFCC schools of Liberal Arts and Arts, Design and Media Arts.
The online lecture will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 8; participants must pre-register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SFCC-Aalpana. The live viewing of alpana-making will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the college's courtyard at 6401 Richards Ave. The art will be available for viewing until it is dismantled at sunset. Both events are free.
Santa Fe schools unveil new bilingualism/bilteracy seal
Last week, the Santa Fe Public School District's Language and Culture Department unveiled a new seal to celebrate students who successfully complete the department's Bilingualism/Biliteracy Seal Award Requirements.
The final design consists of three strands of hair braided together. According to Daniela Luna Huereca, who goes by Koi, the three braid strands represent social-cultural competence, high achievement and bilingualism and bilteracy, while the ribbons represent the strength, loyalty and positivity it takes to receive the bilingualism seal.
Planning for the project began in January 2022, involving work by student artists and help from the professional graphic designers of the Design Corps of Santa Fe. The students presented them to a five-member panel of educators in April.
Koi said she is bilingual herself — her parents came to the U.S. from Mexico — and wanted to "make her two worlds known.
"My mother now has her citizenship and is my biggest inspiration to be resilient in a world where many people might not be so accepting of me because of my background and roots," Koi said. "Thanks to her I have never been ashamed of who I am. When thinking of a concept for this seal I went through many stages and was never fully confident on one thing until I landed on a braid. Braids can be found in many cultures throughout history they can be worn for important occasions, casual day to day, and as protective hairstyles. I wanted to make sure both what the bilingual seal represents and the significance of many cultures could take part in helping me create this design."
All student artists received a prize and certificate for the completion of their art designs.