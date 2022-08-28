Santa Fe schools break ground on campus renovation

Staff and students at Early College Opportunities High School broke ground on a $21 million campus renovation on Wednesday. The renovation will double classroom space at the trade school on Zia Road, and provide a gym and new, single-entry administrative building for improved school safety and security, according to school district spokesman Cody Dynarski.

"I am excited this construction is getting off the ground," Principal Josh Rhine said in a news release. "This will be a game changer for ECO, letting us increase enrollment, add programming and give students and teachers the spaces they need and deserve.”

