Safe Summer Fun to be held Saturday
Safe Summer Fun in the Railyard will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Railyard Park.
The event is free, and activities include chalk art, storytelling and scavenger hunts.
The Railyard Park Conservancy asks that families wear mask when social distancing isn't possible.
Public Education Commission to decide on charter school
The state Public Education Commission is expected to decide whether to approve a new charter school in Santa Fe on Friday.
The proposed school would be called Thrive and would eventually have 600 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
For more details, visit bit.ly/3sBfiy6.
Santa Fe Community college board to discuss enrollment
Santa Fe Community College's governing board will discuss enrollment and hear from faculty and staff Wednesday.
For more details, visit bit.ly/3gqNhEz.
