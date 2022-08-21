The New Mexico Public Education Department is seeking current and retired teachers to join a 150-member math tutoring team as part of a yearlong "Math Is Me" initiative aimed at improving student attitudes toward math, and eventually outcomes.
The new Math Tutoring Corps is meant to provide tutoring to 500 Algebra I students across New Mexico come spring semester in 2023.
The department is seeking current and retired teachers with an interest in math and a valid teaching license to apply. All tutors are paid $50 an hours for their work, a wage that tops out at $4,000 according to the education department, along with virtual training in September and October.
Each tutor will be assigned three to four students to lead a 45-minute tutoring session three times a week, both after school and on weekend mornings. The sessions will run January through April.
More than 2,100 new teacher licenses issued in New Mexico since February
The New Mexico Public Education Department announced this week that thanks to pay raises and other investments in the state's teacher workforce, the issuance of more than 2,000 new teacher licenses plus another 1,400 pending is set to put a dent in a vacancy issue that has persisted for years and was heightened during the pandemic.
The department recently launched a "Teaching is Changing" campaign to encourage people to become teachers as well as a website with job listings in the state for licensed educators.
Research from New Mexico State University estimated in September 2021 that New Mexico schools had more than 1,000 teaching vacancies. The state estimates it is between 500 and 700 vacancies or possibly higher, based on the number of long-term substitutes leading classrooms at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
In a news release Wednesday, the department cited several recent initiatives as attempts to improve recruitment, such as salary increases for teachers — including Native American language teachers, who will now be paid the same as a tier one teacher — and a "return to work" policy that allows retirees to return to the classroom for three years without losing their retirement benefits.
Officials hope the Math is Me initiative, announced in late April ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, will help move the state forward on math proficiency, which has remained low for years in New Mexico, by building confidence among girls and racial minorities affected by myths about their ability to succeed at math.
Also as part of the initiative, the education department is rolling out a six-part professional development virtual training series called "Fostering Positive Math Identities," through a partnership with Washington D.C.-based education nonprofit Teaching Lab.
Educators who work with grades 6-12 are expected to participate in the sessions in school-wide "math teaching teams" comprised of one school administrator or instructional coach, a school instructional leader and at least 80 percent of the school's teachers who teach math. The department is also rolling out other professional development opportunities for school math teaching teams.
The department also announced the new Pathway2Careers math curricula, which will focus specifically on middle and high school students and connect classroom math directly to "high-value" jobs in New Mexico. This comes as part of a five-year, $11.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to develop more relevant math resources for students.