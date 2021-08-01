Program offers CLASSES ON digital-age skills
The New Collar Innovation Center — a collaboration between Santa Fe Community College and digital manufacturing company Fab Lab Hub LLC and nonprofit New Collar Network — will offer “micro-certifications” in digital-age skills like CAD, 3D printer operation and laser machining.
A grand opening is scheduled for Friday through Aug. 15 at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2VfUyzD.
NONPROFIT to HOST book fair and school supplies drive
Local nonprofit Partners in Education is hosting a free book fair and school supplies drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the BF Young Building, 1300 Camino Sierra Vista in Santa Fe.
Books for all reading levels are free for teachers and students in Santa Fe Public Schools. The organization is asking the public to bring monetary donations or school supplies such as glue sticks, crayons and pencils that will be distributed to local students. For more information, call 505-467-2600.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.