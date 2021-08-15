Vaccine clinics for students open in Santa Fe County
Four school-based vaccine clinics are scheduled this week in Santa Fe County.
Although they are aimed at students 12 and older, anyone is welcome to get vaccinated during the clinics.
People under 18 will need to provide a signed consent form, but a guardian will not need to be on-site during the vaccination.
All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two rounds of shots. The clinics are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Pojoaque High School; 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at New Mexico School for the Deaf; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Santa Fe High School; and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Capital High School.
SFCC offers financial aid form help
Santa Fe Community College is hosting workshops this month on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which helps students determine what federal grants and loans they’re eligible for while attending college.
The FAFSA workshops will be Aug. 16-20, and students are encouraged to book an appointment at bit.ly/3lYKqqc.
The fill out the FAFSA, students will need their 2019 tax returns, their Social Security number, a resident card if they’re not a U.S. citizen, a parent’s date of birth and the date of when a parent was married, divorced or widowed.
Students who have questions about financial aid can call 505-428-1268 or email financialaid@sfcc.edu.
The New Mexican
