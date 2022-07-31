More one-time payments for early childhood workers totaling 4.3 million
The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced in July that it has issued another round of one-time payments to child care workers, this time to both home visitors and early interventionists, who provide services to families with babies and toddlers who may be experiencing developmental delays.
Stabilization grants, totaling $1,880,245, went out to the 34 providers that support the Family Infant Toddler program in New Mexico. One-time payments ranging from $1,200 to $1,500 went out to nearly 800 individual early intervention workers as well, totaling $1,047,300.
Families who believe their child may be experiencing developmental delays can call the Family Infant Toddler program referral helpline at 1-800-691-9067.
The department also awarded nearly $1.5 million to its employees who work in home visiting, including one-time payments to 343 direct service providers and support staff ranging from $150 to $1,750. Payments totaling $980,745 went out to more than 4,000 families enrolled in home visiting programs "to offset rising living costs and incentivize continued family engagement and retention."
The recent round of payments supporting the early childhood sector follows nearly $160 million in stabilization grants the Early Childhood Education and Care Department issued to child care providers and one-time payments totaling nearly $11.5 million to child care professionals who continued caring for children throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Backpack giveaways for students across the state
The New Mexico arm of nonprofit The Libre Institute will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to families in Albuquerque, Roswell, Farmington, Las Cruces, Las Vegas and Española.
Dates for each backpack giveaway haven't bee set yet, but a spokesperson for the organization said events will take place between now and Aug. 14. Events will be posted on The Libre Institute-New Mexico Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/libreinstitutenm.
Applications for teacher loan repayment program due Monday at 5 p.m.
Licensed teachers in hard-to fill teaching fields in New Mexico schools may be eligible for up to $6,000 per year for two years in state student loan debt incurred while attaining teaching certification.
More than 600 teachers received loan repayment last year through the program, which is run by the New Mexico Higher Education Department.
Program awards can be renewed for additional two-year cycles if the recipient continues to teach. Preference is given to teachers who graduated from a New Mexico college or university, and teachers from "underrepresented backgrounds." Teachers in high-need fields like bilingual, early childhood and special education will also be prioritized.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens and New Mexico residents who have taught for three years or more in New Mexico.
Teachers who already receive federal loan forgiveness can simultaneously receive aid from New Mexico's program.
Electronic program applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday and can be completed at hed.state.nm.us. Teachers who are interested can also contact the agency via email at Fin.Aid@state.nm.us or through a toll-free helpline at 1-800-279-9777.
Santa Fe Community College fall schedule for continuing education is live
The fall schedule for continuing education classes at Santa Fe Community College is live, and includes courses on greenhouse management and swing dancing.
Print copies of the schedule are available on news racks at Santa Fe Community College and at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, and around the city according to the college.