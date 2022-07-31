More one-time payments for early childhood workers totaling 4.3 million

The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced in July that it has issued another round of one-time payments to child care workers, this time to both home visitors and early interventionists, who provide services to families with babies and toddlers who may be experiencing developmental delays.

Stabilization grants, totaling $1,880,245, went out to the 34 providers that support the Family Infant Toddler program in New Mexico. One-time payments ranging from $1,200 to $1,500 went out to nearly 800 individual early intervention workers as well, totaling $1,047,300.

