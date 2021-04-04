LANL Foundation awards $753,000 in scholarships to high school students
Several Northern New Mexico high school students received $20,000 scholarships through the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation, which were announced Thursday.
Jeraldine De Los Santos, a senior at Capital High School, earned the $20,000 Sheila Morris Luna Memorial Scholarship, which goes to an outstanding female student pursuing a degree in a science, technology, engineering and mathematics field at an in-state college or university.
Taos High School’s Britney Hsu and William Vasquez McTeigue of Los Alamos High School were each awarded the foundation’s top-level $20,000 gold scholarship.
Overall, the organization announced it awarded $753,500 to 106 New Mexico students this year.
“Despite the challenges presented by a year of distance learning, pandemic-related stress, civil unrest, and uncertainty about the future, these amazing students found the motivation to remain committed to their academic pursuits and serve as leaders in their schools, homes, and communities,” said Mike Ammerman, the scholarship program manager.
The LANL Foundation supports graduating seniors and undergraduate students pursuing a four-year degree in any field of study.
All recipients must maintain primary residence in one of the seven Northern New Mexico counties surrounding Los Alamos National Laboratory, demonstrate excellence in academic achievement, leadership and service, plus meet rigorous academic and merit-based requirements.
Scholarships range from $1,000 to $20,000 with certain awards focused on students pursuing degrees in education, nursing, health care, engineering, business, STEM and the arts.
The LANL Foundation also partners with Triad National Security, Anchorum St. Vincent/Christus St. Vincent and private donors to provide scholarships and support services for students from Northern New Mexico.
