Nambé Pueblo scholar to join Stanford Law School faculty
Elizabeth Reese, of Nambé Pueblo, will join Stanford Law School as an assistant professor on June 1.
According to the school's website, Reese will focus on American Indian tribal law and constitutional law, including citizen identity and the impact of how the way history is taught in schools affects the rights and powers of oppressed racial minorities within the United States.
“Since the beginning, the laws of this country have had such an outsized impact on the lives of Native people," Reese said in a statement. "Having a Native voice among the scholars responsible for examining that law and teaching aspiring lawyers and lawmakers who will have a tremendous impact in this country is so important. And it is an incredible feeling knowing that voice will be mine.”
Previously, Reese was the Harry A. Bigelow teaching fellow and lecturer in law at the University of Chicago. She has worked at the National Congress of American Indians, where she supported tribal governments across the country as they implemented and expanded criminal jurisdiction over non-Indian under the 2013 Violence Against Women Act.
According to a news release, her comprehensive five-year report on the tribal prosecutions thus far — which documented not only outcomes and unforeseen complications but the surge of tribal law innovation brought on by expanded jurisdiction — has been widely cited from Congress to Supreme Court briefs.
Reese began her legal career as a civil rights litigator with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the release stated, where she led a desegregation case in one of the largest school districts in Florida and worked on the challenge to Alabama’s voter ID law.
Reese received her undergraduate degree from Yale University, her law degree from Harvard Law School and has a master’s degree in political thought and intellectual history from Cambridge University.
SFPS staff awarded for excellence in student achievement
Santa Fe Public Schools honored 14 staff members and a community member who received the 2021 Excellence in Student Achievement Awards during its Board of Education meeting April 17.
The New Mexico School Boards Association announced its recipients April 15. The awards, sponsored by the association, are presented to people selected by local school boards who played an important role in improving student achievement in their local school district.
Overall, 58 school boards participated in the program this year and 219 recipients were selected.
Earth Care/Santa Fe Mutual Aid, an organization dedicated to educating and empowering young people to create healthy, just and sustainable communities, was the community member selection.
The following staff members were selected:
- Veronica García, superintendent
- Linda Sink, deputy superintendent
- Tom Ryan, chief data and information officer
- Neal Weaver, executive director of digital learning
- Marissa Bonifer, director of facilities and maintenance
- Anita Hett, lead nurse
- Shawna LaValley, custodial supervisor
- Kristen Lewis, reading specialist
- Mary Massey, Extended Learning coordinator
- SFPS Adelante Program staff members
- Michael Hagele, Early College Opportunities High School principal
- Carl Marano, Santa Fe High School principal
- Grace Mayer, National Education Association-Santa Fe president/Milagro Middle School art teacher
- Cynthia Maynard, Cesar Chavez Elementary School teacher
SFCC instructor presents book on elephant conservationist
The Santa Fe Community College Library is sponsoring Janie Chodosh's presentation of her book, The Elephant Doctor of India, from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday. The event is free and people who wish to attend online must register by Monday.
Chodosh, an instructor in the college's biology department, spent three weeks in Assam, India, with conservationist and elephant doctor KK Sarma, according to the SFCC. Her book explores Sarma's work in saving and protecting elephants, how the largest tea-growing region in the world affects them and the ecology of the elephants.
For more information, go to surveymonkey.com/r/ChodoshApril2021. Registrants will be sent a Zoom link the morning of the event.
