Student-curated exhibit at Ralph T. Coe Center launches next month
The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts’ Hands-On Curatorial Program exhibition <NO_RECORDS> opens to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 13.
The exhibit curated by high school students surrounds the theme of the unknown. The opening is free and open to all.
"We are taught from early childhood the necessity of understanding and to fear the unknown. The Coe collection made us revisit this mentality. While we saw plenty of examples of objects that existed for an obvious purpose, there were a few pieces that did not," reads a description of the exhibit.
The exhibit marks the eighth year of the Coe Center's Hands-On Curatorial Program for students. It gives high schoolers a chance to curate their own exhibits using the Coe collection, which has more than 2,300 works of Indigenous art from across the world.
This year's curators are New Mexico School for the Arts students Cruz Davis-Martinez and Skyler Hraber, Academy for Technology and the Classics student Tyler Gonzales, and Santa Fe High School student Himaja Sunkara.
Safe Routes to School initiative hosts bike-to-school events
The Santa Fe Safe Routes to School initiative is hosting several bike-to-school events May 3 through 5.
On May 3, students from Sweeney Elementary, Capital High, Nina Otero Community, Ortiz Middle and César Chávez Elementary schools are invited to meet at SWAN Park on Jaguar Drive at 7 a.m. for a 7:10 a.m. bike-train departure. Students can also join the ride at the Southside Branch Library.
On May 5, students at Mandela International Magnet School, Aspen Community School, Fayette Street Academy, New Mexico School for the Deaf, Gonzales Community School and Carlos Gilbert Elementary School will have the chance to join a bike-to-school from Frenchy's Field Park at 7 a.m. for a 7:10 a.m. departure. Other start points include John F. Griego Park at 7:25 a.m. and Alto Park at 7:35 a.m.