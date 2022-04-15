A data system called Research Informing Success in Education, or RISE, that launched this month is aimed at bridging data from the New Mexico Departments of Early Childhood Education and Care, Public Education, Higher Education and Workforce Solutions, the state recently announced.
While each department currently uses separate data systems, the new platform will connect data on key points like student enrollment, graduation and employment.
The initiative is funded with $4.25 million from the 2022 legislative session and $2 million in federal funds. Proponents hope it will allow the state to track trends between the early lives and careers of people in New Mexico.
This month, insurance company State Farm donated $15,000 to local nonprofit Climate Advocates Voces Unidas for a youth competition called the Climate Innovation Challenge.
The Climate Innovation Challenge asks students in grades 3-12 to study a climate-focused curriculum and identify a climate change issue and present a solution in a short video. Submissions for the contest closed March 21. According the Climate Innovation Challenge website, 435 students in New Mexico have submitted more than 100 projects this year.
A showcase for the students will take place at 5 p.m. April 28, streamed at YouTube.com/CAVUorg.
