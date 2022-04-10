Native American scholar and University of New Mexico professor Gregory Cajete is set to give a presentation called “Native Science: Natural Laws of Interdependence” to Luna Community College Students at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Allied Health Auditorium on campus.
At 5:30 p.m., Cajete will host a talk called “Health, Community, Indigenous Foods and Herbs in Northern New Mexico,” also in the Allied Health Auditorium. The presentation is free to the public and refreshments are provided.
Film Institute offers funds to filmmakers
Applications open May 1 for funding for high school students, college students and independent filmmakers from the Santa Fe Film Institute.
A regional grant will award up to $5,000 in funding to applicants in New Mexico and $2,000 to those in surrounding states for independent film productions. Productions can be any runtime and can be in any phase of production.
The Imogene Hughes Scholarship is open for college students and the Santa Fe Film Institute Scholarship will award funds to high schoolers. Both award $1,000 or more in funds.
Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari is the latest school to join the digital Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services, the school announced in late March.
The CHESS project, which includes participation from local schools like Santa Fe Community College and Northern New Mexico College, is meant to “modernize” student information and speed up processes like transfers between participating schools. More information is at chess.edu.
