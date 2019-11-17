El Camino Real Academy bikes
El Camino Real Academy hopes to raise $4,525 to buy 25 bicycles and teach kindergartners how to ride through a partnership with All Kids Bike, a nationwide program.
All Kids Bike is already in 137 schools in 26 states, and if funded, El Camino Real Academy, a K-8 school with around 850 students in Santa Fe Public Schools, would be the first school in New Mexico to join the initiative. The program provides teacher training and certification, an eight-lesson curriculum, a fleet of bikes, pedal conversion kits and adjustable helmets.
“Not only will students be learning a healthy lifelong physical activity, it will be providing them a skill for later in life to have transportation and freedom,” Debra Ledford, an El Camino Real physical education teacher, said in a news release. “Even at the young age of 5, we have students in our classroom that struggle with their self-image and esteem due to their economic and social backgrounds. Providing them the opportunity to successfully learn how to ride a bike will have a lasting effect on their lives by giving them the feeling of accomplishing a skill that will not be provided for them at home.”
To donate, visit allkidsbike.rallybound.org/el-camino-real-academy.
School board meets
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St. The agenda includes the first reading of an amendment to a policy related to the prohibition and prevention of bullying, harassment and hazing.
Higher Education Center drill
The Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, will have an active shooter drill Wednesday morning. Neighbors and passersby may see emergency response vehicles on site. Preparations will start at 8 a.m. and the drill is expected to finish by 11 a.m.
Highlands launches new master’s degree
New Mexico Highlands University is developing the state’s first anthropology master’s degree program in cultural resource management.
The online degree is designed to prepare students to develop, direct, supervise or conduct scientific studies of material such as cultural artifacts, structures and sites as well as traditional cultural properties like sacred places and pilgrimage routes.
“In New Mexico, you need an M.A. in anthropology in order to be a principal investigator or lead on a cultural resources project or other forms of professional anthropology analysis,” Orit Tamir, an anthropology professor at New Mexico Highlands, said in a news release. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, New Mexico tops the archaeology and anthropology occupation per capita and this number is growing. Our graduates will be prepared to walk into cultural resource management positions.”
