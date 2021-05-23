STEM Santa Fe announces summer camps
Northern New Mexico students in middle and high school will have an opportunity to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering and math this summer through in-person camps offered by STEM Santa Fe.
Last year, the organization hosted online programming for students. But this summer, all camps will be at Northern New Mexico College.
No coding or engineering experience is necessary for incoming seventh through ninth graders to participate in "Building Motion Sensors with Arduino," from June 14-18.
From June 21-25, incoming students in grades nine through 12 can learn about the volcanoes, dinosaurs and earthquakes of New Mexico, or learn to build and fly a drone at two separate camps.
The weeklong programs can accommodate up to 20 students each. A $25 registration fee is required but will be waived upon request. Lunch will be provided to participants.
The local organization provides project-based programming to students in the area, with the goal of increasing diversity in the STEM fields and closing educational gaps.
To register, visit stemsantafe.org.
Nina Otero gets new principal, assistant principal
Tricia Gharrity, interim principal, was named permanent principal of Nina Otero Community School. Mia Anderson, interim assistant principal, will take the role permanently as well.
Gharrity was Nina Otero's assistant principal for two-and-a-half years before stepping into the interim role, and Anderson was a reading interventionist for elementary schoolers. Gharrity will succeed Angelia Moore, who began in June 2018 and left the post in January.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.