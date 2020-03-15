Teen health centers openThe teen health centers at Santa Fe and Capital high schools will be open during spring break and extended school closure. To make an appointment at Capital High, call 505-467-1081. For Santa Fe High, call 505-467-2439.
Reading workshopsReading Quest will host free workshops for teachers and tutors working with students who are reading between a kindergarten and third grade level. The first three workshops are from 1 to 5 p.m. March 29, April 5 and April 12. A final meeting for Santa Fe Public Schools teachers who attended a workshop will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 19. Stipends of $50 are available for the first 20 teachers to register. For more information, contact readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
LANL summer physics camp for young womenLos Alamos National Laboratory is hosting a free summer camp for young women interested in STEM from June 8-19. Upon completion of the camp, the students receive a certificate and a stipend to help with loss of income or transportation costs. The only requirement is students should have completed Algebra I.
For more information, email Anna Llobet at allobet@lanl.gov.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.