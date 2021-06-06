State provides over 700 sites for kids to get free lunches
Free meals are available to kids at more than 700 locations across New Mexico this summer through programs run by the state.
Most sites serve lunch and many also serve breakfast, according to the Public Education Department.
Meal sites in Santa Fe include SWAN Park, Franklin Miles Park as well as several public schools, including Capital High.
Each site is mapped and listed at summerfoodnm.org.
NMSU calls for middle school students to assess games, apps
New Mexico State University is looking for middle school students who are interested in serving as game consultants for the university’s Learning Games Lab.
The lab, which develops educational games and interactives, needs consultants to play and evaluate games.
Consultants will have the chance to pitch a game idea at the end of one of two weeklong sessions.
Kids interested in applying will need access to broadband internet and a device with Zoom and presentation software capabilities like PowerPoint.
Session times:
June 21-25, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
July 19-23, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Students can register at bit.ly/3vYcwnw.
SFPS to discuss location study for Mandela Magnet School
The Santa Fe school district’s Citizens Review Committee is expected to discuss the results of a location study for Mandela International Magnet School on Wednesday as well as construction projects across the district.
To attend the meeting, visit sfps.info.
Desert Montessori to host
open house on saturday
Desert Montessori, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, is moving away from a traditional model of governance with a lead director and will begin next school year as a teacher-led institution.
The school will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, where families can to tour the school and meet teachers and other parents. Refreshments will be provided.
Panel to discuss charter school evaluation guidelines
The Public Education Commission, which oversees the state’s charter schools, will gather feedback on its guidelines for evaluating the academic, financial and operational progress of charter schools during a Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. Friday.
For more details, visit bit.ly/3fYG2nm.
