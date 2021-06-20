Mana del Norte Scholarship deadline approaches
Mana del Norte, a nonprofit organization for Latinas in Northern New Mexico, is accepting scholarship applications until July 15 for the 2021-22 school year.
Applicants must be a resident of Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe, San Miguel or Taos counties. Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.
The scholarship is meant to assist Hispanic women continuing or completing their post-secondary degrees. Nontraditional students are encouraged to apply.
Recipients will be honored at a scholarship banquet Oct. 9.
To apply, visit manadelnortenm.org or contact LeAnne Montoya at drasalazarmontoya@gmail.com or 505-927-6797.
Teen health centers open at Santa Fe High, Capital
The Teen Health Centers of Presbyterian Medical Services at both Santa Fe and Capital high schools are now open.
Teens from any school in the area, those who've graduated high school and those who aren't currently attending school are invited to make appointments. Medical services include sports physicals, injuries, illnesses, contraception, pregnancy testing, acne and counseling.
For appointments, call 505-467-2439 at Santa Fe High or 505-467-1081 at Capital High.
Navajo Prep School gets STEM grant
Navajo Preparatory School in Farmington received a $10,000 educational grant from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, which was matched by local communications company Sacred Wind for a total of $20,000 this month.
The money will fund three extracurricular science projects for students in grades 6-12. Students will develop a prototype of a temperature-sensing respiratory mask, design a dual solar water heater and generator, and work on game design centered on Navajo culture.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.