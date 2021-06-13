Governor to co-chair Campaign for Free College Tuition
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is slated to co-chair an advisory council for the national Campaign for Free College Tuition.
Lujan Grisham will succeed former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who serves as the secretary of commerce in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.
The Campaign for Free College Tuition is a national nonprofit coalition that advocates for affordable higher education across the U.S.
According to a news release, New Mexico was the first state to provide tuition-free college through the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship in 1996.
New Mexico nonprofit hosts virtual STEM camp for kids
Inspired by Science, a New Mexico nonprofit, invites kids ages 7 to 12 to participate in its virtual STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp, which will be held July 12-15.
A registration fee of $15 covers the cost of a camp kit, which will provide materials for activities on topics like energy, chemical reactions and motion. Participants have the chance to win prizes for submitting comments and photos of their work.
The camp is usually offered in-person at New Mexico State University’s Carlsbad campus, but has moved to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Registration is open through June 30 and participation is limited. More information is available at inspiredbyscience.org.
Council on international relations to hold virtual language classes in summer
High school and college students interested in international studies are invited to apply for the Santa Fe Council on International Relations’ Summer Institute.
The institute, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21-25, includes an overview of a new language, a lesson on an issue relating to the region where that language is spoken and a professional development session.
This summer, the institute will explore sign language, Russian, Arabic, Japanese and Portuguese.
The opportunity is free and open to incoming high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and college freshmen. Those interested can apply at sfcir.org/summer-program2021.
Public Education Department to virtually kick off annual Inspire conference Wednesday
The Public Education Department’s annual Inspire conference will kick off Wednesday in a virtual format.
Open to educators, school staff, families, students and stakeholders, the conference will feature keynote speeches and workshops related to the theme “AIR: Advocate, Innovate, Renew.”
Wednesday’s programming will focus on physical and mental wellness, while Thursday will focus on special education, and Friday will center on the future of public education in New Mexico.
Speakers and panelists include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart.
The event is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/3vn35Np
