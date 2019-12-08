Talk to astronauts at UNM
The University of New Mexico and public radio station KUNM’s The Children’s Hour will host a live chat with astronauts Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is open and free to students throughout New Mexico who want to engage with NASA astronauts, space experts and other space enthusiasts in an interactive atmosphere.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. inside the SUB Atrium with exciting experts from NASA and experts doing NASA work in New Mexico, as well as fun activities and information booths to get students set on a path to be stars. One of the presenters includes NASA contractor Jacob Torres, a New Mexico native working at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on efforts to grow New Mexico green chile in space.
For more information, contact biology professor Dave Hanson at 505-206-3614 or dthanson@unm.edu. The event will be streamed at live.unm.edu.
School board meets
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s educational services building at 610 Alta Vista Road. The agenda includes a vote on the renewal of The Academy for Technology and the Classics’ charter and a new policy on bullying, harassment and hazing.
Young Playwrights Project Holiday Shows
The Young Playwrights Project will host holiday shows Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Santa Fe Playhouse at 142 E. DeVargas. The improvisation, short plays and monologues will be performed by kids ages 8-14 under the guidance of instructors Quinn Alexander Fontaine and Marguerite Scott.
There is no fixed ticket price and a suggested donation of $10. For more information call 505-988-4262.
St. Mike’s choir records CD
The St. Michael’s High School Choral Arts Society recently recorded its first CD, I Believe. Under the direction of Carmen Florez-Mansi, I Believe is a collection of the current state champion choir’s favorite songs from the last two seasons.
The CD will be released Dec. 21. For more information call 505-983-7353.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.