SFCC hires new dean
James Wysong has been hired as the new dean of Santa Fe Community College's School of Liberal Arts and the School of Arts, Design and Media Arts. Wysong will succeed Bernadette Jacobs, who retired in January.
Wysong joined the faculty of Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla., in 1988 and has served as the college's dean of associate in arts since 2013.
Promotions at St. Michael's
St. Michael’s High School has promoted Sara Baca to dean of students and Kevin Garcia to athletic director.
Baca, a 2002 graduate of St. Michael’s, served as assistant athletic director from July 2012 to June 2014 and returned in July 2017 as a college counselor.
Garcia, a 1990 graduate, serves as assistant athletic director and will succeed Tom Manning, who was recently inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame after 32 state championships in the last 25 years.
Baca and Garcia will begin their new roles next school year.
