Samantha Valdez pulled her two sons out of Nina Otero Community School Wednesday and said she doesn’t want to send them back until Santa Fe Public Schools makes masks optional.
“This is ridiculous,” she said.
Valdez’s sons, Christopher Valdez, 11, and CJ Valdez, 12, were largely in control of the megaphones at a protest Wednesday afternoon outside the district’s administrative buildings on Alta Vista Street as a small group of people voiced their opposition to Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez’s decision to extend districtwide mask requirements through March 21.
“Me and my brother play sports, and we can’t breathe at all,” said Christopher Valdez, who carried a sign that read: “Education over Masks.”
Both children attended Turquoise Trail Charter School last year but Samantha Valdez said she transferred them due to that school’s stringent masking rules.
Now, she said she’s considering pulling the kids out of public school altogether next year. Valdez added, she’s wanted masks to be optional since the start of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.
Wednesday’s protest also drew two counterprotesters across the street competing for attention from passing vehicles. The pair included Wesley Sandel, who held up a sign telling Santa Feans to “mask up.”
Sandel, who briefly ran for mayor in 2017, said he was there to let drivers on Alta Vista know “not everybody is nuts.”
But those protesting the district’s decision said it’s time to end the mask mandate.
Amber Harcharik, who made a flyer for Wednesday’s protest, said she was more neutral about masks being required in schools at the beginning of the pandemic, before vaccines were available.
Now, her patience as a parent is wearing thin.
“I think it’s time,” Harcharik said. “I’m not denying the virus exists or I don’t want to take any precautions. I think there are negative effects to masking.”
Harcharik pulled her two sons, ages 6 and 8, from El Dorado Community School during remote learning last school year and joined a homeschooling program.
She said she put them back in public school so they could receive more socialization, and fears masking is putting a damper on that.
Her family caught the coronavirus last month, she said, after one of her children went to an indoor arcade while masked.
“I really don’t like masks,” said her 6-year-old son, Silas Harcharik. “It gets all slobbery ... and it’s really hard to see people smile.”
Silas, who was absent from school Wednesday to join the protest with his mother, said wearing a mask in his kindergarten class at El Dorado makes it hard to focus on listening and reading.
In an interview Monday, Chavez said the district was “proceeding forward out of an abundance of caution,” adding, “In-person learning is our priority. ... This is the path that we’ve chosen to meet that goal.”
Studies show proper masking in schools is effective in halting the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms attempting to stay in an in-person format, but the verdict is blurrier for the social and emotional toll of masking among kids.
Some studies have shown masking makes interpreting emotions more difficult for young children, while anecdotal evidence suggests having the lower half of someone’s face covered can make it difficult for English language learners to pick up on the intricacies of their new language.
But healthychildren.org, run by the American Association for Pediatrics, maintains there’s no evidence masking negatively impacts a child’s speech and language development.
Wednesday’s protest comes after a survey conducted by the district over the weekend showed roughly 40 percent of respondents wanted masking requirements in schools to be dropped immediately. The survey was prompted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s surprise decision last week to drop an indoor mask mandate.
“When you have something like a 60/40 split, that’s a difficult decision,” Santa Fe school board member Sarah Boses said Tuesday.
Boses said she noticed some parents on social media called for more student input on masking.
Boses, who initially called for the survey, said it was a good way for kids to practice how to “participate in democracy,” but noted not everyone would be happy with the district’s choice.
“Well, do we let the kids decide whether they wear a seatbelt?” she said. “You know, I mean there’s a whole slew of things that as parents we have to say, ‘Listen, I know you don’t like this, but it’s important.’ ”
If the antimaskers were in charge in WW II, German would be our first language.
The parents attending are not “Antimask.” After two years, we simply want the right to choose what is right for our children. Making health decisions for my child should not be up for “A lesson in democracy” survey decision. That was a terrible suggestion by Sarah Boses. I don’t think her input or opinion is valuable at all.
Correction! 53% done with masks, 47% want to mask up for the rest of their lives. The difference with us is that we’re not trying to take anything away from the people that want to mask, they can mask with however many masks, for however long they want. What they can’t do is make decisions for my kids.
Let’s note that almost every school district in New Mexico has dropped the mask mandate in schools! Let’s also note that most all of the country has as well. New Mexico is last of the last!! New Mexico kids are last!
The second the governor dropped the indoor mandate it should’ve been immediately the parents decision!
The governor put it on the district, the district put it on the administration to deal with what they created! Put it on the parents! I know Teachers are tired of policing these mask mandates let them teach, let kids learn!
Agree 100%!!!
More Parents need to pay attention when it comes to voting in these power hungry board members. Sarah Boses is not someone I want making decisions for my child AT ALL.
Agreed!!
NM is last in everything. Get these kids out of masks and back to some normalcy.
Well, it really seems like these parents value education by taking their kids out of school to protest the mask policy which will be optional in a few weeks anyway. And when did sports become an essential part of education? (I can't breathe when I wear a mask). I just ran on an indoor elliptical with a mask--yes the mask got wet but I could breathe.
I was not convinced by their arguments until I saw the bullhorn.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data. Here is some science.
Is Michelle Lujan Grisham part of the WEF's Great Reset?
