Samantha Valdez pulled her two sons out of Nina Otero Community School Wednesday and said she doesn’t want to send them back until Santa Fe Public Schools makes masks optional.
“This is ridiculous,” she said.
Valdez’s sons, Christopher Valdez, 11, and CJ Valdez, 12, were largely in control of the megaphones at a protest Wednesday afternoon outside the district’s administrative buildings on Alta Vista Street as a small group of people voiced their opposition to Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez’s decision to extend districtwide mask requirements through March 21.
“Me and my brother play sports, and we can’t breathe at all,” said Christopher Valdez, who carried a sign that read: “Education over Masks.”
Both children attended Turquoise Trail Charter School last year but Samantha Valdez said she transferred them due to that school’s stringent masking rules.
Now, she said she’s considering pulling the kids out of public school altogether next year. Valdez added, she’s wanted masks to be optional since the start of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.
Wednesday’s protest also drew two counterprotesters across the street competing for attention from passing vehicles. The pair included Wesley Sandel, who held up a sign telling Santa Feans to “mask up.”
Sandel, who briefly ran for mayor in 2017, said he was there to let drivers on Alta Vista know “not everybody is nuts.”
But those protesting the district’s decision said it’s time to end the mask mandate.
Amber Harcharik, who made a flyer for Wednesday’s protest, said she was more neutral about masks being required in schools at the beginning of the pandemic, before vaccines were available.
Now, her patience as a parent is wearing thin.
“I think it’s time,” Harcharik said. “I’m not denying the virus exists or I don’t want to take any precautions. I think there are negative effects to masking.”
Harcharik pulled her two sons, ages 6 and 8, from El Dorado Community School during remote learning last school year and joined a homeschooling program.
She said she put them back in public school so they could receive more socialization, and fears masking is putting a damper on that.
Her family caught the coronavirus last month, she said, after one of her children went to an indoor arcade while masked.
“I really don’t like masks,” said her 6-year-old son, Silas Harcharik. “It gets all slobbery ... and it’s really hard to see people smile.”
Silas, who was absent from school Wednesday to join the protest with his mother, said wearing a mask in his kindergarten class at El Dorado makes it hard to focus on listening and reading.
In an interview Monday, Chavez said the district was “proceeding forward out of an abundance of caution,” adding, “In-person learning is our priority. ... This is the path that we’ve chosen to meet that goal.”
Studies show proper masking in schools is effective in halting the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms attempting to stay in an in-person format, but the verdict is blurrier for the social and emotional toll of masking among kids.
Some studies have shown masking makes interpreting emotions more difficult for young children, while anecdotal evidence suggests having the lower half of someone’s face covered can make it difficult for English language learners to pick up on the intricacies of their new language.
But healthychildren.org, run by the American Association for Pediatrics, maintains there’s no evidence masking negatively impacts a child’s speech and language development.
Wednesday’s protest comes after a survey conducted by the district over the weekend showed roughly 40 percent of respondents wanted masking requirements in schools to be dropped immediately. The survey was prompted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s surprise decision last week to drop an indoor mask mandate.
“When you have something like a 60/40 split, that’s a difficult decision,” Santa Fe school board member Sarah Boses said Tuesday.
Boses said she noticed some parents on social media called for more student input on masking.
Boses, who initially called for the survey, said it was a good way for kids to practice how to “participate in democracy,” but noted not everyone would be happy with the district’s choice.
“Well, do we let the kids decide whether they wear a seatbelt?” she said. “You know, I mean there’s a whole slew of things that as parents we have to say, ‘Listen, I know you don’t like this, but it’s important.’ ”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.