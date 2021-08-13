Santa Fe Public Schools reported Thursday and Friday that six more students have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases bring the total number of infections to 16 since teachers returned to classrooms Aug. 2 and classrooms opened to students Aug. 6. Fifteen of the students and staff who tested positive were on campus while infectious, according to the district.
As with previous cases, the district said contact tracing does not indicate the new cases came from within the district, and all “close contacts” with infected people have been notified of possible exposure.
On Wednesday, one student each from Chaparral Elementary School, Ortiz Middle School and Ramirez Thomas Elementary School tested positive for the virus.
A student at Gonzales Community School tested positive Thursday. The district reported earlier this week that another Gonzales student tested positive Monday.
Two student cases also were identified this week at El Dorado Community School, one on Wednesday and one on Thursday.
On Friday afternoon, more than 45 schools across New Mexico were on the state’s rapid response watchlist, with at least two responses — including the New Mexico School for the Deaf. That number rose from 11 on Monday.
