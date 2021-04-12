Santa Fe Public Schools still has six finalists for its superintendent position, as Silver Consolidated Schools Associate Superintendent Curtis Clough was passed over for the top job at that district Monday.
Silver Consolidated’s school board unanimously hired Will Hawkins, the associate superintendent of human resources at Hobbs Municipal Schools, during a public meeting Monday night. He was chosen among a pool of four finalists, which included Clough, Catron County Manager and former Quemado/Reserve Schools superintendent Bill Green and Fred Parker, the chief academic officer at Deming Public Schools.
Clough was selected as a finalist by the Santa Fe school board Thursday as it seeks a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Veronica García, who announced her retirement in March after five years.
The list of finalists includes four district administrators and Albuquerque Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Gabriella Blakey, who was assistant superintendent of curriculum and professional development at Santa Fe Public Schools in 2014-15.
The four in-house candidates are:
- Kristy Janda Wagner, deputy superintendent of operations and school support.
- Hilario “Larry” Chavez, associate superintendent of athletics, activities and school support.
- Vanessa Romero, associate superintendent of instruction and school support.
- Julie Lucero, director of the district’s Exceptional Student Services.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.