Lila Quezada was in kindergarten the first time a shooting threat came to her school.

Quezada’s elementary school in Santa Fe was put on lockdown because someone at the nearby courthouse had threatened to shoot up the surrounding area. Police officers led her and her classmates to a group of worried waiting parents and after-school program coordinators, she recalled.

Quezada, now 18, also remembers the most recent threat, the one that disrupted her last few weeks of high school at New Mexico School for the Arts. It stemmed from an Instagram message May 9, and her school, like others across New Mexico, was put on high alert even though it didn’t cancel classes, she said.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

