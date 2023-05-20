Lila Quezada was in kindergarten the first time a shooting threat came to her school.
Quezada’s elementary school in Santa Fe was put on lockdown because someone at the nearby courthouse had threatened to shoot up the surrounding area. Police officers led her and her classmates to a group of worried waiting parents and after-school program coordinators, she recalled.
Quezada, now 18, also remembers the most recent threat, the one that disrupted her last few weeks of high school at New Mexico School for the Arts. It stemmed from an Instagram message May 9, and her school, like others across New Mexico, was put on high alert even though it didn’t cancel classes, she said.
The possibility of violence at school is a constant in Lila’s mind. Sometimes a list of survival questions — what would I do if there was a shooting right now? How would I get out of this room? Where would I go? — loops through her brain when she’s supposed to be learning.
When threats do arise — hoax or otherwise — Lila said, “It’s still traumatizing, one way or another.”
As school shooting hoaxes get more common in New Mexico and across the country, they take hold of our collective sense of vulnerability and fear. These online threats — even if they turn out to be hoaxes — unnerve people already on edge by the continual wave of public mass shootings, said Jefferson Davis, a Santa Fe psychiatrist.
“There’s enough school shootings that people are worried and anxious,” he said in an interview. “In general, we are a much more anxious public, and that brings it [these hoaxes] home with all the shootings that are happening.”
As for those targeted in such hoaxes — say, a school population — he said, “Parents are overwhelmed with school shootings, and it brings up more anxiety for people who are already anxious or depressed. It doesn’t help anyone who is depressed to hear about these things.”
Swatting leads to sweating
Numerous schools across Northern New Mexico received hoax school shooting threats in February, part of a wave of hoax threats made to schools in states across the country around the same time.
Several New Mexico schools also reported shootings threats over Instagram earlier in May. There was also a threatened shooting at Milagro and Ortiz middle schools in Santa Fe in April.
Such hoaxes are called “swatting” — online or telephonic threats of violence, or misinformation about people who might commit such acts.
Putting aside the sense of dread those being threatened must feel as the hoaxes play out, swatting ties up law enforcement time and resources as they launch investigations and commit officers to ensure safety and track down the culprits.
Sometimes, there are deadly consequences. Police shot and killed an innocent man in a swatting incident in Kansas in 2017.
“It seems like a mean hoax, but there’s some fatalities connected to it,” said Karla Kingsley, an associate professor at the University of New Mexico’s College of Education and Social Services who teaches media literacy courses, among other topics.
“I’m worried about this particular kind of threat — swatting — where people get killed that way,” she said.
Swatting, she said, has become the new way of making a bomb threat over the phone.
“It’s a form of cyberbullying,” she said.
Robert Hernandez, a professor at the University of Southern California’s School for Communication and Journalism, said society and law enforcement have no choice but to treat such hoaxes as serious threats “because the consequences are just as troubling.” He said that while it’s easy to assume most of the perpetrators are young people — perhaps teens who think they’re committing a harmless prank — adults who believe in conspiracy theories are “equally dangerous” when it comes to such acts.
Hernandez sees less of an increase in social media threats and hoaxes, and more of a “normalization of this behavior.” He pointed to former President Donald Trump’s use of social media to distort the truth and encourage the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Any communication platform that exists, people have been using for misinformation, disinformation for years,” he said.
Responding to swatting
As students and teachers, among others caught up in the swatting phenomenon, struggle with how to respond to potential threats, law enforcement officials say it’s tough to figure out what to do.
Police in New Mexico agree on one key element: Assume there is an actual threat until proven otherwise.
“We treat every threat at a public school seriously. We don’t treat [it] as a hoax initially, until it’s proven to be a hoax,” said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. “In doing that, it takes a lot of resources — law enforcement resources, public safety resources, community resources — to respond to those types of calls.”
Mendoza said he believes hoax threats at local schools have become more frequent in recent months. And dealing with juveniles accused of perpetrating such hoaxes can be complicated.
“How do you criminally charge a youth? Do you want to put them in jail because they made a threat? I don’t know — I don’t think it’s that simple,” Mendoza said.
The Santa Fe Police Department recently announced it forwarded criminal charges against two students accused of making threats in late April to the state’s Juvenile Probation and Parole Office. Police also determined the Instagram hoax that rattled schools across the state earlier this month originated in Florida, and the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.
“We have zero tolerance for these … pranks,” Chief Paul Joye said. “It’s not funny; it’s not cute, and when we identify the folks responsible … they will be charged. So, it’s a very serious matter, especially in the current times that we’re living in.”
While Joye said he does not believe there has been a rise in swatting situations of late — his department sees these threats every year, he said — recent mass shootings like the one in Farmington bring these hoaxes into perspective.
“My heart goes out to their community and everyone affected out there,” Joye said. “It’s a reminder to us everywhere that this can happen anywhere.”
New Mexico State Police Officer Wilson Silver said the FBI takes over swatting investigations from his department after an initial response. Social media allows people across the country to threaten schools anywhere, he said.
“They don’t necessarily have to be in New Mexico,” Silver said. “So that’s a challenge, I think, for any law enforcement agency.”
Hernandez said some of the responsibility must also fall on those who run social media platforms and refuse to set standards that put an end to online threats, hate language and scams.
“When there’s money in selling snake oil and platforms to enable them, there are going to be grifters and snake oil salesmen,” he said.
Hernandez said the problem can only be seriously addressed when social media companies are held responsible for swatting committed on their platforms and the public, including parents and children, are educated about the complexities of social media and its potential to hurt.
Kingsley agrees.
“I don’t know what the answer is other than we have to inform people about how these things work and what kind of checks we can have,” she said.
Youth search for solutions
Janae Martinez, a junior at South Valley Academy in Albuquerque, counted four campus lockdowns in her three years of high school.
“Part of me feels like it’s so normalized that it’s just part of a routine at this point. We know what to do if it happens; we know the protocol,” she said.
“But another part of me feels like it’s just so incredibly stressful. Because we don’t know if we’re going to be OK,” she added.
As a youth advocate for New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, Martinez has helped organize her school community to provide students time to support each other and grieve as they process news of a threat or school shooting.
The students put together a mural showing the impact of gun violence in Albuquerque’s South Valley, Martinez said, and recently, the group brought a trauma surgeon to the school to train students on what to do in case of a gunshot wound.
But what New Mexico and the U.S. really need is support for legislation that prevents gun violence in the first place, Martinez and Quezada agreed.
For Quezada, an active member of Girls Inc. of Santa Fe’s Teen Leadership Council, an all-out ban on assault-style weapons seems preferable but difficult to make a reality, especially in states like New Mexico where hunting is a common hobby.
Still, she argued, governments have to adopt stricter background checks and other policies to make guns harder to get.
Stopping school shooting hoaxes altogether, though, might be an even more difficult task, Quezada said. As difficult as guns can be to regulate, regulating speech and social media seems much harder.
“I don’t even know where we could start. … People are behind a screen so they feel a lot bolder,” she said.
Despite the trauma teens her age have faced from the threat of school shootings and the challenges that may lay ahead, Janae feels confident her generation will make real change. She thinks her peers are willing to organize to stop gun violence.
“Hopefully, the children after us won’t have to worry about this anymore,” she said.