Citing a declining rate of COVID-19 cases across Santa Fe Public Schools this week as classes are held remotely, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez announced the district will return to in-person learning Monday.
Chavez said last week the district would turn to remote instruction as COVID-19 cases among students and staff — and the general population statewide — reached unseen highs and caused high numbers of absentees. He also said the availability of coronavirus testing — key to keeping unvaccinated students and staff in classrooms — was lacking.
At the time, he said the district would reopen campuses Monday "if conditions improve."
And, according to Chavez, they have.
"While we are continuing to see large numbers of vacancies due to COVID related absences, we will continue to make the best decisions possible with the tools at hand and will pivot if necessary when new information becomes available," he said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Case averages have fallen from up to 80 per day in early January to 30 a day districtwide, while COVID-19 test site contractor Premier Medical Group now has a "sufficient" supply of rapid antigen tests, the news release said.
News of the district's return to in-person learning comes a day after state health officials reported over 5,700 new infections across New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced Wednesday state workers and New Mexico National Guard members would begin volunteering in strained schools statewide, as early as Monday.
Also starting Monday, Santa Fe Public Schools will follow guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department that calls for reducing self-isolation and quarantine periods for people who test positive for COVID-19 and those who may have been exposed, requiring five days of isolation instead of 10.
What a joke!
When did logic leave the room? Numbers are going down? We went from 4,000, to 5,000, and today to 6,000. Simple math. Watch the news. It's amazing how people fudge the numbers to fit a certain agenda. Numbers went down for SFPS community, but not for the rest of the world outside of campus. Things that make you hmmmmm?Today's evening news painted a grim picture ahead. Does SFPS think they can magically eradicate this virun only on school grounds. When the kids leave campus they don't just go home and isolate. They congregate and visit relatives that spread the virus. This virus is extremely contagious, yet SFPS bends the knee. Sad!!!!
OH GOODY! Now the number of cases will go up to 10K a day.[sad]
It’s a miracle!!
