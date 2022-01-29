Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez will continue in the top role at Santa Fe Public Schools for the coming two school years, members of the school board agreed Saturday.
Following a more than three-hour executive session during a special school board meeting at the administrative building at 610 Alta Vista St., board member Rudy Garcia motioned to renew Chavez’s contract for two years “after a lengthy discussion.” The board unanimously agreed.
“The board has incredible confidence in the superintendent and would like to see him develop the SFPS team and community for many, many years to come,” board member Sarah Boses read from a board statement following the meeting Saturday night.
The board offered Chavez a raise during the closed-door meeting, but he declined. Last year, the board hired him on a $150,000, one-year contract but later raised the salary to $175,000.
Chavez, 44, and the board declined to offer the proposed amount Saturday, citing it as a personnel matter.
“My goal is to lead the district for many years to come, and that’s the important part of this contract,” Chavez said during a phone interview Saturday evening.
He added, “I’m very pleased with being the leader as we move forward through the next few years.”
New Mexico lawmakers are considering a 7 percent raise for all public school staff during the legislative session. Boses said Saturday night the district’s legal counsel is unsure whether that would include superintendents, who are employees of school boards rather than districts.
The board’s decision to offer Chavez a multiyear contract, effective July 1, comes nearly seven months into Chavez’s one-year contract.
Board President Kate Noble previously said that offered contract was short because Chavez had never been a superintendent before and was “untested.”
Chavez joined the district in 2017 and took office July 1, replacing Superintendent Veronica García, who retired following her second five-year stint as head administrator at the district.
He previously worked as the district’s associate superintendent of athletics/activities and school support.
In July, Chavez told The New Mexican he wanted to continue raising the district’s 86.3 percent graduation rate and work to recuperate student losses incurred during the 2020-21 school year.
Since school started in August, the district experienced further enrollment decline spurred by the pandemic, alongside record numbers of COVID-19 cases and a chronic staffing shortage — which ultimately led to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham substituting at Salazar Elementary School last week.
The superintendent also oversaw a successful bond election in November and several new education initiatives — including the expansion of Desert Sage Academy as the district’s K-12 online option for students.
Forty-day enrollment numbers show its enrollment rose by more than 250 children after it expanded beyond grades 9-12 compared with the same time last school year. The school also offers in-person learning.
While Chavez said he was hoping for a multiyear contract, the weight of the pandemic was on his mind Saturday evening.
‘We still have half a year in front of us,” he said. “So we want to continue with all the current initiatives and also dealing with the pandemic and anything that would come from it.”
As for initiatives he plans to continue with through his tenure, Chavez mentioned the district’s transition to standards-based instruction and grading, alongside a plan to use pandemic relief funds to provide child care to school staff.
“We have a lot of great things in the pipeline we’re hoping to have in place as we move forward,” he said.
Boses said the board wants to see Chavez continue expanding career technical education, community school initiatives and programming at nontraditional schools including Desert Sage Academy and Early College Opportunities High School.
“There’re a lot of things that are at the beginning that, hopefully, as things quiet down with the pandemic, [we] can give a lot more attention to,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Congratulations Superintendent Chavez! Well deserved.
This 2-year contract will bring stability to the district. A very good thing. I trust the Board's decision. His turning down the raise was a class act. I look forward to the good changes he will bring. Onward.
I did not hear anything about ideas/plans to hire an adequate staff of teachers. The reliance on paid volunteers (read paid city and state employees) to sub up to 4 hrs a week is a drop in the bucket. And how does that really promote learning in a classroom with subs with little or no experience who are there for an hour or two a day? I am sure the regular subs would like these options too.
I have to agree with Andrew. Dropping academic standards in order to improve graduation rates is a red herring. These kids have to proficient in math, reading, and English to survive in the real world. I don't have a problem with giving Larry two years. Better than hiring a carpet bagger from New York who will take the job to build his/her resume and then disappear into the sunset.
Paying for NON performance in the schools is a sure recipe for disaster, yet the School Board continues to do exactly that. "Pay for Performance" seems too obvious for these "Dreamers". It must be the water...
Frankly, I have been less than impressed. I fully realize the challenges due to the pandemic. But I cannot justify the lowering of standards just to increase graduation rates. The most I would have extended his contract is a year.
Completely agree. Lowering of standards will not improve the education. It will (may) only improve a statistical category.
What lowering of standards? Please be specific.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.