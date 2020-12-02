Santa Fe Public Schools enrollment is continuing on a downward trend, and district officials say the slide received an unwanted assist from the coronavirus pandemic.
The school district saw a 570-student drop in its 40-day enrollment count from prekindergarten through 12th grade for the 2020-21 school year. The total included charter school students from the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
The decline — from 12,603 last year to 12,033, a loss of 4.52 percent — is similar to the overall enrollment decline over the past six years. The district reported 14,752 students to the state’s Public Education Department in 2014-15.
But Superintendent Veronica García said the pandemic played a significant impact in this year’s enrollment numbers. Last year’s 40-day total was only 205 fewer than 2018-19.
“Overall, we lost 570 kids [this year],” García said. “So I do think that COVID was a contributor, with people opting for home-schooling for their children or moving out of state or simply pursuing other ways of learning.”
Elias Bernardino, the district’s chief data and analytics officer, said a common refrain from parents who disenrolled their children from the district involved concerns over how remote learning would affect their education.
That was especially true in grades K-2, which combined for an 8.7 percent drop from last year, to 2,474 students.
Kindergarten enrollment fell by 20 percent, from 924 to 736 students. Second grade enrollment fell from 1,000 students to 866, a 14.3 percent decline.
“Families were indicating what the process was going to be like, that they would register when we went back to in-person instruction,” Bernardino said. “That really hurt our numbers in the lower levels.”
The overall enrollment drop mirrors a statewide trend. Albuquerque Public Schools projected a 4,000-student drop from last year, to about 76,000 — a decline of 5 percent — during a legislative committee hearing in September. Rio Rancho Public Schools had a slightly lower rate of decline — dropping by 789 students to 16,904. Las Cruces Public Schools reported 24,201 students registered this year, a loss of about 2.4 percent from 24,806 in 2019-20.
In November, Española Public Schools reported about a 5 percent enrollment decrease, to 3,045 students.
García said she is concerned how the enrollment loss will affect next year’s school budget because the district could lose several million dollars from the state through a funding formula tied to student numbers. The complex formula is based on enrollment numbers but heavily weighs factors affecting a school’s student population, such as special-education needs, poverty and the number of English-language learners.
It prompted many school district administrators to lobby lawmakers to include “hold harmless” language in legislation that would fund districts based on pre-pandemic enrollment numbers. García said using last year’s figures would help blunt the loss of funding because there is an expectation a significant number of students who left the district will return next year.
“If a good portion of these kids come back statewide and we don’t build that into the budget, it’s going to be a significant problem next year,” García said. “From a budgetary perspective, I think it is important to do that.”
Bernardino said a 12 percent decline in the nation’s birth rate from 2014-15 influenced the district’s kindergarten projection, which was at 853. However, the pandemic greatly influence other factors he and his team use to forecast enrollment figures, and he said it likely will impact next year’s projections.
“It’s going to be very difficult to project the next school year because we are in unprecedented circumstances that you can’t easily calculate,” Bernardino said.
Not all the news was bad, as grades 10-12 at Santa Fe High and Capital saw a 10 percent increase in their numbers, from 2,329 to 2,589, respectively. The senior class grew from 698 students to 796 — a 12.3 increase from 2019-20.
Bernardino said those figures followed a general district trend that saw students return to the public school ranks.
