Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez applauds teachers on Jan. 26. “This discussion tonight is really about framing what the budget could look like — not what the budget is,” he said about a projected $9 million to $13 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2024.

 Javier Gallegos

New Mexican file photo

Santa Fe Public Schools is bracing for the possibility of a budget shortfall between $9 million and $13 million for fiscal year 2024, due in part to an anticipated drop in enrollment and increased costs for payroll and utilities.

District officials and school board members began budget discussions during a study session Thursday, with a preliminary estimate of nearly $320 million total, including operational costs of up to $148 million. The district projects about $135 million in revenue for operations.

Though, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez noted key uncertainties: Officials are still waiting to learn about some grant funding and how much revenue the district will receive through the state’s complex per-student funding formula.

