Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez applauds teachers on Jan. 26. “This discussion tonight is really about framing what the budget could look like — not what the budget is,” he said about a projected $9 million to $13 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2024.
Santa Fe Public Schools is bracing for the possibility of a budget shortfall between $9 million and $13 million for fiscal year 2024, due in part to an anticipated drop in enrollment and increased costs for payroll and utilities.
District officials and school board members began budget discussions during a study session Thursday, with a preliminary estimate of nearly $320 million total, including operational costs of up to $148 million. The district projects about $135 million in revenue for operations.
Though, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez noted key uncertainties: Officials are still waiting to learn about some grant funding and how much revenue the district will receive through the state’s complex per-student funding formula.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Martinez II said he anticipates a drop of nearly 250 students in the count toward state revenue, compared with the current fiscal year. He estimated the district will be funded for a student population of 10,946. With each student expected to bring in more than $6,000 in state funding, the decrease could cost the district more than $1 million.
“This discussion tonight is really about framing what the budget could look like — not what the budget is, but what it could look like,” Chavez told the board. “We’re still waiting for a lot of information to come from the state, such as award letters, grants, some of the information that we need in order to provide you guys with a proposed balanced budget for an upcoming meeting.”
Officials proposed one potential solution Thursday to help narrow the shortfall — a reconfiguration of the district’s share of employee health insurance costs, which could save about $4 million. Some board members raised concerns, however, about placing the burden on workers.
Santa Fe Public Schools for years has seen shrinking enrollment due to declining birth rates, families choosing to send their children to charter schools and private schools, or home-schooling their kids, and other factors. The trend accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the district also is grappling with rising costs. All district staff — except the superintendent — will receive a Legislature-mandated 6% raise in the coming fiscal year, a sum expected to be about $6.5 million. Other fixed expenses — like utilities and retirement board costs — are set to increase, too.
And finally, what’s known as special revenue from the state remains nebulous, Martinez said. He cited, for instance, hundreds of millions of dollars set aside during this year’s legislative session to support educational initiatives ranging from extended learning time to career technical education, behavioral health and new instructional materials.
For instance, House Bill 2, the overall state budget, includes a $20 million appropriation to support after-school and summer programs.
Chavez said the district can’t yet include such potential funding in its budget.
It’s normal to have uncertain revenue numbers at this point in the process, Board President Sarah Boses said. She noted during a May 2022 meeting the board had only budgeted for $16 million in special revenues for fiscal year 2023, but the district ended up with more than $60 million.
Still, board members were concerned about the potential for revenue to fall short by
$9 million — or more.
There are a few ways for the district to narrow the gap, Chavez said.
The most direct way: Decrease the district’s share of some employees’ health insurance costs. Currently, the district covers 74% of premiums, while employees pay 26%.
If the district instead paid 80% of health insurance costs for employees paid less than $50,000, 70% for employees paid between $50,000 and $60,000, and 60% for employees paid $60,000 or more — levels now required under House Bill 533, passed during this year’s legislative session — the price tag would decrease by about $4 million.
Although the majority of the district’s employees are paid more than $60,000 per year, district officials insisted the change would have a negligible impact on educators’ take-home pay.
Board members expressed concerns about the potential change to benefits, particularly given new statutory requirements increasing school instructional time.
“I have a little bit of heartburn that we’ll be paying people the same but asking them to work somewhat more, and that doesn’t feel quite right,” board member Kate Noble said.
“We owe it to our staff to make sure that the budget we’re passing is not going to have a negative impact on them,” Boses added.
The board considered a few other options to decrease the possible deficit, such as expanding transportation services to draw more revenue.
Chavez said future meetings will provide “a better understanding of even if we have a deficit.”
“It’s really pending at this point,” he said.
The school board will continue budget discussions through May, with the final board-approved budget due May 30 to the Public Education Department.